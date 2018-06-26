Hideo Itami's NOAH Return Confirmed, WWE UK GM Makes Match (Video), Roman Reigns Post-RAW Comments

- Above is new video of WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint announcing Flash Morgan Webster vs. Travis Banks vs. Mark Andrews for today's WWE NXT UK Championship special, which we will cover live at 3pm EST. The winner will earn a future title shot at the winner of tournament winner Zack Gibson vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

- Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed Hideo Itami vs. Naomichi Marufuji for their September 1st Flight event from Sumo Hall in Japan, which will celebrate Marufuji's 20th anniversary. We noted before that Itami returning to NOAH is part of a new working relationship between WWE and the Japanese promotion.

- Roman Reigns tweeted the following after last night's RAW went off the air: