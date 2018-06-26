WWE NXT UK Championship Special Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT UK Championship Special Viewing Party. Today's show was previously taped at Royal Albert Hall in London.

- The WWE NXT UK Championship Special opens up with a video package of highlights from yesterday's big event, the 2018 WWE UK Title Tournament that was won by Zack Gibson. We cut to an intro video next.

- We're live on tape from Royal Albert Hall in London, England with Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness. Fans are chanting for NXT already. They talk about what happened on Night 1 and confirm Gibson vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will be tonight's main event.

NXT Tag Team Title Match: Moustache Mountain vs. The Undisputed Era

Trent Seven and Tyler Bate are out first to a big pop. NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly are out next. Andy Shepherd does formal ring introductions.

This was a good back & forth match that the crowd stayed hot for. The finish saw Bate and Seven hit the double team finisher out of the corner to get the pin on O'Reilly.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: Tyler Bate and Trent Seven

- After the match, Bate and Seven celebrate with the titles as fans chant "you deserve it" at them. We go to replays.

- We see Zack Gibson backstage preparing for the main event. The camera cuts back to the ring and we see Moustache Mountain entering the crowd to celebrate the title change with fans.

- Back from a break and we see video from earlier in the day of WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint announcing Flash Morgan Webster vs. Travis Banks vs. Mark Andrews for tonight. The winner will earn a future shot at the WWE UK Champion.

- We see actor Stephen Graham in the crowd with his sons.

Killer Kelly vs. Charlie Morgan

We go back to the ring and out comes Killer Kelly. Charlie Morgan is out next for a battle of WWE UK women's division stars.

The finish saw Morgan block a suplex and roll Kelly up for the pin.

Winner: Charlie Morgan

- The announcers hype the rest of the matches for tonight before going to another break.

- Christian is shown sitting at ringside.

Triple Threat to Crown a New #1 Contender: Mark Andrews vs. Travis Banks vs. Flash Morgan Webster

Mark Andrews is out first, followed by Travis Banks and then Flash Morgan Webster. The winner will earn a future title shot from the winner of tonight's main event.