Rey Mysterio WWE Status Note, AJ Styles & Carmella SmackDown Update For Tonight's Show, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in San Diego.

- Rey Mysterio has not signed a new WWE deal as of Monday, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. It's believed that a deal will be finalized soon but Rey's involvement in the WWE 2K19 video game as the first pre-order bonus Superstar led to some speculation on his contract status. It was recently reported that the two sides were negotiating a three-year deal.

- It's now confirmed that SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and WWE Champion AJ Styles will both be missing tonight's SmackDown from Ontario, California as they were still in Australia on a WWE promotional tour. Carmella tweeted these photos from some of their appearances: