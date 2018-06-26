WWE Star Returns From Injury & Earns Title Shot (Photos), Undisputed Era Talks Title Loss, WWE Stock

- As noted, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate defeated Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly on today's WWE NXT UK Championship Special to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Above is post-match video of Cathy Kelley talking to The Undisputed Era about the loss. O'Reilly says they are still the champions and it wasn't fair how Bate came in without a tag. Strong mentions getting their rematch and taking the titles back.

- WWE stock was up 0.24% today, closing at $66.62 per share. Today's high was $67.14 and the low was $66.50.

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Noam Dar made his return to TV during today's WWE NXT UK Championship Special on the WWE Network. He defeated Mark Andrews, Travis Banks and Flash Morgan Webster in a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. No word yet on when Dar will get his title shot but this was his first match back since suffering a meniscus tear during a Fatal 4 Way on RAW with Rich Swann, Ariya Daivari and Akira Tozawa in late November 2017.

Below are a few shots from the return: