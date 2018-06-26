Dalton Castle Reacts To Cody Rhodes' Plan For ROH World Championship At 'All In' And Cody Responds

Dalton Castle has carried the ROH World Championship for 191 days even though he's been injured for a portion of his reign. Castle has a difficult match set for ROH's Best In The World pay-per-view on Friday, June 29th where he will defend his title against both Cody Rhodes and Marty Scurll in a triple threat match.

Cody has hyped his upcoming ROH World Championship shot in the best way possible by making plans for the title after he wins it. Although Rhodes hasn't won the title he plans on putting it on the line against Nick Aldis at 'All In' as they go title for title with Aldis' NWA World Heavyweight Championship on the line as well.

Some people might look at this situation and consider the fact this could add an extra bit of pressure on the participants in this match, but during a recent media call, Dalton Castle doesn't see it that way.

"Absolutely not," Dalton replied when I asked him if there was any extra pressure going into the Best In The World event due to the plans Cody has made. "That's pressure Cody's putting on himself thinking too far ahead. What's the saying? Putting the carriage in front of the horse. He has made these plans for this world championship he has yet to win. He forgets that if he wants to bring that title to 'All In' and challenge Nick Aldis for his title he has to first get through Dalton Castle."

It didn't take long for Castle's reply to make it to Cody Rhodes and The American Nightmare was blunt with his response. Rhodes said being ROH World Champion isn't for Castle and the days of everyone getting a participation trophy is over. Cody has plenty of confidence as he prepares for the ROH Best In The World pay-per-view, but Dalton Castle doesn't plan on giving up his ROH World Championship without a fight either. When you add 'The Villain' Marty Scurll into the situation things are even more unpredictable.

We tried this out Dalton. It's not for you. The days where all the trainees/dojo kids get a participation trophy is over. https://t.co/30HWQWApbF — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 26, 2018

