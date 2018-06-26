WWE And The USA Network Announce New TV Deal For RAW, Vince McMahon Comments On Historic Partnership

WWE and the USA Network issued the following today:

Three-Hour Live Programming Block to Continue Weekly on Cable's #1 Entertainment Network

NEW YORK & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- USA Network and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a five-year extension for WWE's flagship program Monday Night Raw. The new agreement for the live, weekly three-hour block which commences in October 2019 continues WWE and USA's nearly three decade-long relationship. Monday Night Raw, the #1 show on USA Network, delivers action, drama, compelling storylines and unmatched athleticism, 52 weeks per year.

"Monday Night Raw and USA Network have dominated Monday nights during a truly historic run," says Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. "Our partnership with WWE is one of the strongest and most successful in the business, and together we'll take Raw to even greater heights."

"We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with NBCUniversal and USA Network," said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. "Monday Night Raw has been synonymous with USA Network and we are excited about what the future holds for WWE's flagship program."

On the air for 25 years and more than 1,300 episodes, Monday Night Raw is the longest-running weekly episodic television show in U.S. primetime history and consistently a ratings juggernaut. Among the most-watched, regularly scheduled programs on primetime cable, Raw delivers more viewers in the U.S.than all sports other than the NFL. On USA Network, the weekly block is currently averaging 1.7M P18-49, 1.7M P25-54 and 3.6M total viewers P2+1.

Since its debut in 1993 on USA, Raw has been watched nearly 6 billion times in the U.S. alone. In its 25-year history, Raw has helped launch the careers of pop-culture icons including Dwayne "The Rock®" Johnson, John Cena®, Undertaker®, Triple H®, "Stone Cold®" Steve Austinand The Bella Twins™.

1Source: Nielsen NNTV, 2018 YTD through May (1/1/18-5/31/18), Live+7 Average Viewers for selected demographics (P18-49, P25-54, P2+).