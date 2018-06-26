WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens live from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California with The Miz in the ring for another must see edition of MizTV. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he's joined by Corey Graves & Byron Saxton.

Miz quickly introduces his guests for tonight - SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. Miz says they all have something in common - they destroyed Daniel Bryan last week. The WWE Universe knows about Miz's beef with Bryan but he wants to know why Rowan and Harper attacked him. They just stand there and fans start chanting for Bryan. Miz knocks the crowd and tells them to show respect to the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Miz shows us replays of Bryan's segments on last week's show, referring to them as "acts" of this movie with Bryan, running Bryan down in between scenes. Miz also takes a low-key shot at Rowan and Harper for not knowing about Hollywood. Miz shows his favorite scene next and it's The Bludgeon Brothers laying Bryan out in the ring. Miz gives them props and says they deserve an Emmy or even better, a Mizzie. He says Bryan was 100% when he got up after they left and then Miz stole the spotlight by defeating him. Miz says it sounds like Rowan and Harper are trying out for the new Miztourage. He goes on running his mouth until he gets the mic slapped out of his hand. Miz looks terrified as the champions stare him down. The music interrupts and out comes Bryan to the stage.

Miz immediately starts running his mouth, trying to instigate an attack, and Bryan tells him to shut up. Bryan says they cost him a WWE Title shot last week. He knows they have size but he has heart and he's not afraid of them, or Miz. Bryan's not out here to ask them to fight him, he's here to find out which one of them is going to fight him first. Harper says Bryan just never learns but he's going to tonight. It sounds like Bryan vs. Harper is on for tonight. The Bludgeon Brothers music hits as Bryan stares them down from the stage.

- The New Day is backstage somewhere getting a pancake protein shake mixed up by their lackey. Xavier Woods grabs it and looks like he might be downing it to prepare for his match. Still to come, Woods vs. Rusev. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Tom says SmackDown General Manager Paige has made Bryan vs. Harper official for tonight.

Rusev vs. Xavier Woods

We go to the ring and out comes The New Day - Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston and Big E. Aiden English is out next to the stage as the Rusev Day chants start up. English does his introduction for The Bulgarian Brute and out he comes.

The bell rings and fans start chanting for Rusev Day. They lock up and Rusev sends Woods to the mat first. Rusev stomps as some fans chant for The New Day. Woods fights back and sends Rusev into the ropes with a hurricanrana. Rusev lands on the middle rope. Big E holds up an "Ouch!" speech balloon sign at Rusev's face as Woods charges and drives him into the ropes. Woods keeps control until Rusev catches him in a Spinebuster for a 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rusev has a bearhug applied. Woods finally stuns Rusev and fights out. Woods looks to mount some offense now. Woods ducks a big shot and levels Rusev as Big E and Kofi celebrate at ringside. Woods keeps control and hits the big DDT or a 2 count.

They trade shots in the middle of the ring after more back & forth. Woods stuns Rusev again with a superkick but Rusev catches him with a big Samoan Drop for another close 2 count. Rusev takes Woods to the top and they trade shots. Woods sends Rusev to the mat. Rusev charges and Woods moves, Rusev hits the ring post. Woods goes to the top but is forced to land on his feet as Rusev gets up. They run the ropes and Rusev nails a kick to the head to stagger Woods. Rusev comes right back with the Machka Kick. Rusev stomps on Woods and applied The Accolade for the win.

Winner: Rusev

- After the match, English enters the ring and raises Rusev's arm as the music hits. We go to replays. Rusev takes the mic and says tonight was not about Woods, trombones, pancakes or Booty Os. Tonight was about AJ Styles. Rusev says AJ is watching at home and he's scared, which he proved last week when he punched English in the face. They did not mention AJ being in Australia with SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella for a promotional tour. Fans do dueling chants for Styles and Rusev Day now. Rusev says he's coming to break down AJ's door, he's taking the title at Extreme Rules and it will be a great Rusev Day. Rusev drops the mic as the music hits again.

- We go to Jeff Hardy backstage somewhere. He's ready to fight and take flight tonight. The announcers mention Hardy issuing an Open Challenge tonight due to Shinsuke Nakamura being unable to compete because of an injury.

Open Challenge for the WWE United States Title: vs. Jeff Hardy

We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy to a big pop. Back to commercial.