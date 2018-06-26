Shinsuke Nakamura Out Of Action Due To Bite From Police Dog

As noted, WWE announced today that Shinsuke Nakamura is currently injured and not cleared to compete. They noted that he was injured on Monday night. Nakamura worked Sunday's WWE live event in Fresno, California but did not wrestle at Monday's show in Bakersfield.

Nakamura was pulled from the ring after being bitten by a police dog before Monday's live event, according to PWInsider. The police dog was reportedly brought around the backstage area as part of a pre-show security check when the dog sniffed Nakamura and bit him on the leg, without being provoked.

WWE decided to pull Nakamura from the ring as a medical precaution. WWE is backstage for tonight's SmackDown but is not cleared to compete and is said to be suffering from a very sore leg. No word yet on when he will be cleared but we will keep you updated.