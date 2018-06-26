WWE 205 Live Results (6/26): Lio Rush Debuts, Six-Man Tag Team Elimination Match, Hideo Itami

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

Tonight features a 6-man tag team elimination match and the debut of Lio Rush.

- 205 Live GM Drake Maverick previews tonight's main event and the debut of Lio Rush.

- Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us as we get to the first match.

Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa

Buddy Murphy initially came out with Nese to get him psyched for the match, then headed to the back. Tozawa gets some initially offense, but Nese works the knee to get Tozawa down. Big chop by Nese, Tozawa with a penalty kick, standing senton as Nese heads to the outside. Tozawa looks to fly, but Nese moves away, Tozawa tries to dive off the apron, but is caught and dropped.

Nese dumps Tozawa face first on the apron. Action back in the ring, Tozawa with a shining wizard, Tozawa up to the top, Nese rolled to the outside, Tozawa goes right for a suicide dive and lands it this time. Back in the ring, Tozawa with a missile dropkick, cover, two-count. Tozawa slow to the top rope, Nese knocks him down, gutbuster, cover, two-count. Both men up on the top turnbuckle, Tozawa able to counter and throw Nese down face first to the mat. Tozawa with a diving senton, cover, and that will do it.

Winner: Akira Tozawa via Pinfall

- Last week, we see a recap of Hideo Itami defeating Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy in the main event.

- Backstage, Drake Maverick talk with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander who feels like he's been on the sideline for a few weeks and would like to know who will be his next contender. Maverick says once he figures that out, he'll let Alexander know. Alexander thinks it's Itami, but Maverick doesn't want to reward bad behavior. Alexander says he wants to continue building his legacy and the only way to do that is continuing beating opponents. Maverick says he'll think it over and the champion heads off.

Lio Rush vs. Dewey James

This is Rush's debut match on 205 Live. The bell rings and Rush slowly takes off his jewlery and then slaps James in the face. Rush with a number of redirects, dodges an attack and hits a flurry on his opponent. He tosses James to the apron and a handspring kick takes James out. His opponent gets back in the ring and gets a boot to the head. Rush heads up to the top rope hits the final hour (split-legged frog splash), cover, and this one is already over.

Winner: Lio Rush via Pinfall

- Post-match, Dasha Fuentes talks with Rush and asks what we can expect from him in the future. He say he can do things that guys in the back can only dream of doing. Rush says these guys have no style or presence, and eventually they will all feel the rush.

- Backstage, Cedric Alexander talks with Renee Young, who asks him about calling out his next challenger. Alexander says he's not intimidated in the least bit by Itami and he should step up to the plate. Itami suddenly shows up and the two talks some trash, they shove each other as Maverick and a bunch of referees get between them.

- Next Week: Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy in a No DQ match.

Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik vs. Jack Gallagher, The Brian Kendrick, and Drew Gulak

Lucha House Party starts things off with a bang, hitting a trio of dives over the top to the floor. Multiple quick tags by Lucha House Party, Metalik walks the ropes and hits a splash, cover, Kendrick breaks that up. Reverse slingblade by Metalik, looks to walk the ropes, slight distraction, but Metalik goes for the dive and ends up getting a headbutt by Gallagher, cover, 1-2-3.

Gran Metalik is eliminated.

Lince Dorado is in there against Kendrick. Gulak tries to hold Dorado down, but gets kicked away. Dorado with a crossbody, cover, two. Dorado heads up top again, but Kendrick flips him down to the mat. Gulak in there against Dorado, throws him down and Dorado's mask came off. He covers up his face and rolls to the floor as Gulak laughed his opponent. Kalisto ended up helping him put it back on out on the floor. Back in the ring, Kendrick gets in there and focuses on Dorado's arm.

Numbers game really coming into play as Gulak and Gallagher swing away on Dorado as the ref is distracted. Dorado hits the handspring stunner on Kendrick, cover, 1-2-3.

The Brian Kendrick is eliminated.

Gulak continues to work Dorado's arm as Gallagher gets tagged in and hits a couple european uppercuts. Dorado tries to tag out, enziguri on Gallagher who falls back and tags in Gulak. Dorado drops Gulak and as Dorado craws toward his partner, Kendrick (who should be in the back) suddenly yanks Kalisto off the apron. Gulak locks in a dragon sleeper on Dorado for the tap out.

Lince Dorado is eliminated.

Kalisto takes a moment on the floor, gets on the apron and goes to work on both Gulak and Gallagher. Kalisto tries for a cover, but Gallagher breaks it up. Gallagher tagged in and beats up Kalisto out on the floor as he drives Kalisto's back into the edge of the ring. Action back in the ring, Gulak tagged in, power slams Kalisto into the rope, cover, two. Kalisto is able to fight off both Gallagher and Gulak, ends up kicking Gulak off the apron and land salida del sol in the same motion, cover, 1-2-3.

Jack Gallagher is eliminated.

Kalisto tells Gulak to "bring it" and ends up knocking Gulak to the floor. Kalisto with a flipping sitting senton. Kalisto with a high cross body into the ring, cover, two. Kalisto tries for the salida del sol, no, gets a lariat to the back, pin, two. Kalisto tries yet again for his finisher, Gulak tugs at Kalisto's mask and is able to lock in the dragon sleeper, Kalisto taps.

Winner: Drew Gualk via Submission

- Post-match, Gulak takes the Lucha House Party's piñata (that also has Gulak's face on it) and ends up throwing it into the crowd.