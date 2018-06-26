WrestlingInc.com

Topanga Meets Lio Rush Backstage (Video), The Bar In Another Dark Match, Asuka Vs. James Ellsworth

By Marc Middleton | June 26, 2018

- Actress and noted pro wrestling fan Danielle Fishel (Topanga) was in attendance for this week's WWE SmackDown. The "Boy Meets World" star, who often tweets about WWE and other wrestling promotions, went backstage and met her favorite wrestler, new WWE 205 Live Superstar Lio Rush. Above is video from their meeting.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Ontario, California saw Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeat The Bar.

- As noted, Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella is now official for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. SmackDown General Manager Paige made the match tonight and also booked Asuka vs. James Ellsworth for next week's SmackDown. Ellsworth tweeted the following on the match:


