Kenny Omega Teases Fifth Match Against Kazuchika Okada

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega was the latest guest on the X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast and discussed his match with Kazuchika Okada at Dominion 6.9.

To many people in the pro wrestling community, it was the best match that they have ever seen, as the two-out-of-three falls match lasted nearly 65 minutes. Sean Waltman stated that it is hard to argue that point after watching the match himself.

Omega shared that it took "a lot of thought and care" in the planning stages of the match, and both wanted to be very careful not to do too much in the two falls leading to the third one for the sake of keeping the audience intriguied. Omega also shared that he and Okada did not want to exhaust themselves creatively in this bout, teasing a possibility of a fifth match in the series.

"It's what story are we going to tell that complements the other three matches that we've done," said Omega. "What story do we tell that leaves something open for a possible fifth match, because even though we were never told that there was gonna be a fifth match, I have a feeling that there's gonna be a fifth match. So I didn't want to blow everything in that match, and I wanted to leave it for that there is gonna be another one."

For Omega, the goal now is to bring something new to the table for "Okada/Omega 5, whenever it happens." He wanted all the matches to both look good, and highlight both of them as performers.

As he shared during his post-match interview at Dominion, Omega does not feel that defeating Okada makes him a better wrestler than the former champion, but it does make him the best wrestler at the present time. He also teased another match during the post-match interview in Osaka as well.

