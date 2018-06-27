Lio Rush Arrives (Video), Team Hell No Is Rusty (Video), Matches And Segments For Tonight's WWE NXT

- As noted, Team Hell No reunited on last night's WWE SmackDown and will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules. Above is post-show video of Renee Young talking to Kane and Daniel Bryan about the reunion. Kane and Bryan try to talk at the same time, admitting that they are a little rusty but will be back later to try again.

- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* NXT Champion Aleister Black opens the show with an in-ring promo

* Kona Reeves vs. Max Humberto

* Candice LeRae vs. Lacey Evans

* NXT Tag Team Champions Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. two local talents

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Lio Rush made his main roster debut on last night's WWE 205 Live episode with a win over enhancement talent Dewey James. Rush cut a post-match promo and said the future of the cruiserweight division has arrived. Rush knocked the other cruiserweights and said every hour is his as he is the man of the hour. Below are photos and videos from the match: