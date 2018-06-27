WWE NXT Title Feud Teased, Cruiserweights Have Words After No DQ Announcement, The Miz & Maryse

- Next week's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy in a No DQ match. The two cruiserweights have words in this backstage video with Dasha Fuentes.

- As noted, WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black will open tonight's NXT episode with an in-ring segment. WWE posted the following teaser for the segment and noted that Tommaso Ciampa may have his eye on the NXT Title:

The Dutch Destroyer appears live After retaining his title despite taking a punishing onslaught from Lars Sullivan at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II, NXT Champion Aleister Black will appear live on WWE NXT. With everyone wondering what the next move for The Dutch Destroyer is, all ears will be listening intently as he addresses the NXT Universe. Will Black weigh in on his epic clash with The Freak? Or could he comment on future contender hopefuls? Judging by his latest tweets, Tommaso Ciampa is among the Superstars setting his sights on the NXT Title, but The Blackheart surely won't be the only one watching Black's address closely tonight. Tune in at 8/7 C to hear what's on the NXT Champion's mind.

- Below is a new preview for the "Miz & Mrs." reality series with The Miz and Maryse, which premieres on the USA Network on July 24th after SmackDown goes off the air.