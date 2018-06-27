The Rock Praises Former WWE Superstar, Jeff Hardy & The Usos Diss SAnitY (Video), Next Total Bellas

- Last night's WWE SmackDown saw SAnitY lose their first main roster match together as they went up against The Usos and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy. Above is post-match video of Hardy and The Usos declaring SAnitY obsolete.

- There will be no new Total Bellas episode this coming Sunday but the current season will resume on July 8th on E!. Below is the synopsis for that episode:

"Save The Date: While John Cena is out of town for media events, Brie steps in as a substitute fiancé to help an overwhelmed Nikki plan the wedding of her dreams; Bryan is shocked when Brie spends $30,000 on a piece of art behind his back."

- The Rock and "Hurricane" Shane Helms had the following social media exchange today after Helms took to Instagram and wrote about working with The Great One:

Forever grateful to @TheRock for being such a cool ass dude to work with. We had a blast doing these backstage segments. The only difficult part was to not go too long. We coulda kept the shenanigans up for hours.