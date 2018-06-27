Kurt Angle On Brock Lesnar Disappointing, Possible Reason For Advertised WWE Extreme Rules Match

As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on this week's RAW that the multi-man match at Extreme Rules to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been nixed due to "contract negotiations" with Lesnar and Paul Heyman, which may just be a part of the storylines.

It was revealed the next day that the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is still advertising a Six-Pack Challenge for Extreme Rules, with Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and three other Superstars to be announced. This listing was released over the weekend, hours before Heyman took to Facebook and posted the rant that started the storyline on contract negotiations. We don't know what is happening behind-the-scenes with Lesnar yet but it looks like the Extreme Rules update was sent to the arena and then plans were changed hours later.

See Also Top Matches Revealed For WWE Hell In A Cell?

Angle took to Twitter after this week's RAW and wrote the following on Lesnar being a disappointment: