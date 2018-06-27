Rich Swann Offered Impact Wrestling Contract, Discusses Relationship With His Wife

Rich Swann's WWE release came at an awful time as he was poised for another shot at the Cruiserweight Title. He had a bit of a slow start and soon retired due to the awful allegations that ultimately caused his departure from WWE, but the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is now enjoying a fresh start in his career.

Swann recently joined Impact Wrestling where he is set to debut on this week's program against Trevor Lee. He took part in a media call where he covered many topics about his career and what is still to come for him.

He started off the call by addressing the elephant in the room when it came to his personal trials and the unfortunate situation surrounding his WWE release. "Right now my wife and I are living a happy life and right now we would like to you know, forget about the past and focus on our present and the future and focus on positivity and have our career be on the up and up. That's all I have to say on that situation."

Swann also revealed he has been offered a contract from Impact Wrestling and commented, "we are looking to do business together and see where the future takes us." This is great news for Swann's fans and Impact Wrestling's loyal fanbase as well.

Rich Swann revealed his dream opponent is Sami Callihan which is very convenient because Callihan is a prominent member of the Impact Wrestling roster. Swann also took the chance to put over oVe's Jake Crist saying, "Jake Crist is one of the greatest wrestlers today. My and him would set the world on fire if we could have an opening match at Slammiversary."

Swann also said in the next couple of weeks we will see him face off Fenix as well which is an incredibly exciting idea for anyone who is aware of what those guys can do in the ring. It looks like Rich Swann isn't going to take much time settling into Impact Wrestling before he starts doing some very cool things.

