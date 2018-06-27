Adam Cole Talks Changing His Style To Protect Himself And The Young Bucks Win At NJPW Dominion

When Adam Cole arrived in NXT he didn't need to tell crowds when to yell "bay-bay" because he had already established himself before signing with WWE. His emergence into the WWE Universe was met with a lot of anticipation and he has more than delivered so far. Cole was ready for WWE because he had already wrestled for a decade prior to his signing and his style already changed since his younger days as he became a more polished performer.

Cole recently spoke to the So Catch by Hal YouTube channel while the NXT roster was on their European tour. He went into some details about the evolution of his style and why it's necessary to change things up as well as protect himself at the same time.

"When I was first started when I was eighteen I wrestled for a company that had a very hardcore fanbase and demanded a lot from its wrestlers. So every single match I would do every move possible. I would land on the concrete floor, I would land really high on my head just to try to impress the fans"

"You realize as time goes on there is a certain expectation now in 2018 where fans want to see cool, exciting, hard-hitting sports entertainment or hard-hitting pro wrestling and there are ways to give them that without necessarily putting yourself in the hospital that night or not being able to move the next morning. So again, that really comes with time and how I feel now about moves and things that I do, that may change five years from now. It may change a year from now. Maybe I'll add some things, maybe I'll take some things away but that's kinda what keeps a performer fresh at the same time. You're always kinda evolving and changing your style while at the same time hopefully, protecting your body the best that you can."

Cole was then asked if he saw the New Japan Pro Wrestling Dominion show where the Young Bucks became IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. "Yeah, that's amazing to me," Adam Cole continued, "gosh back then it was such a foreign idea that they were going to be wrestling as heavyweights in New Japan so not only the fact they're wrestling as heavyweights now but they're IWGP Tag Team Champions is pretty cool."

"It doesn't surprise me with those guys. Those guys have accomplished so much I don't put anything past them now, I don't put anything past them."

