Ronda Rousey In New Twizzlers Commercial (Video), JBL Remembers Eddie Guerrero, WWE Stock Up

By Marc Middleton | June 27, 2018

- Above is the new Twizzlers commercial with Ronda Rousey.

- WWE stock was up 6.35% today, closing at $70.85. Today's high was $74.72 and the low was $69.14. The stock jumped this week after WWE confirmed the new RAW & SmackDown TV deals with the USA Network and FOX on Tuesday.

- Today marks 14 years since JBL defeated WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero to win the WWE Title in a Bullrope Match at Great American Bash 2004. JBL remembered Eddie with this tweet today:


