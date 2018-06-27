Ronda Rousey In New Twizzlers Commercial (Video), JBL Remembers Eddie Guerrero, WWE Stock Up

- Above is the new Twizzlers commercial with Ronda Rousey.
- WWE stock was up 6.35% today, closing at $70.85. Today's high was $74.72 and the low was $69.14. The stock jumped this week after WWE confirmed the new RAW & SmackDown TV deals with the USA Network and FOX on Tuesday.
- Today marks 14 years since JBL defeated WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero to win the WWE Title in a Bullrope Match at Great American Bash 2004. JBL remembered Eddie with this tweet today:
A thank you to mi amigo Eddie Guerrero! Here's to you esse! 14 years ago today became the @WWE Champion in a match with the greatest friend/opponent anyone could hope for! #vivaLaRaza love your Eddie. pic.twitter.com/43rDguDYSl— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 27, 2018