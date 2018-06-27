Maryse Becomes US Citizen, Online Exclusive Matches From WWE UK Events (Videos), Fans On Rusev

- Above and below are online exclusive matches taped at the recent WWE UK Title Tournament events at Royal Albert Hall in London. Ligero faces Wild Boar in the video above and Amir Jordan faces Joseph Conners in the video below.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is on the biggest roll right now for the SmackDown brand. As of this writing, 40% voted for Rusev while 38% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles, 11% for Becky Lynch, 6% for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers and 5% for SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

- Maryse revealed on Instagram today that she officially became an American citizen. The former WWE Divas Champion was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She posted the following on Instagram earlier today:

Becoming a US Citizen today!!!!