WWE NXT Star Suffers Broken Jaw?, William Regal Announces Match, New NXT Main Event Feud Kicks Off

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Tommaso Ciampa interrupts NXT Champion Aleister Black for an exchange. This will likely lead to a title match between the two at "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Above is video from the segment.

- NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter after tonight's show and announced EC3 vs. Johnny Gargano for next Wednesday's episode.

.@JohnnyGargano needs to move on from @ProjectCiampa, so next week he'll be facing someone who demands the main event spotlight, the top 1% @therealec3. #WWENXT — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 28, 2018

- It was noted on tonight's NXT episode that Lars Sullivan suffered a broken jaw half-way through his loss to Black at the recent "Takeover: Chicago II" event during WWE Money In the Bank weekend. No word yet on official details on Lars' status but WWE tweeted this x-ray photo: