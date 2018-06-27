WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Star Suffers Broken Jaw?, William Regal Announces Match, New NXT Main Event Feud Kicks Off

By Marc Middleton | June 27, 2018

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Tommaso Ciampa interrupts NXT Champion Aleister Black for an exchange. This will likely lead to a title match between the two at "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Above is video from the segment.

- NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter after tonight's show and announced EC3 vs. Johnny Gargano for next Wednesday's episode.


WWE NXT Results (6/27): Undisputed Era Vs Mustache Mountain & Ricochet, New Challenger For NXT Title
- It was noted on tonight's NXT episode that Lars Sullivan suffered a broken jaw half-way through his loss to Black at the recent "Takeover: Chicago II" event during WWE Money In the Bank weekend. No word yet on official details on Lars' status but WWE tweeted this x-ray photo:


