Former UFC Champion Retires, Big UFC Main Event Off, Bellator 201 Weigh-Ins

- Catch the live fighter weigh-ins for Bellator 201 in the video above beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The event, which airs live Friday on Paramount Network, features Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defending her flyweight title vs. Alejandra Lara in the headline bout.

Other features fights include Saad Awad vs. Ryan Couture, the son of former UFC champion Randy Couture, with prospects Ed Ruth, Joey Davis and Tyrell Fortune all in action.

- Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks has announced he is retiring. Hendricks, who went 18-8 in his career including 13 wins inside the Octagon, made the announcement on MMAjunkie Radio.

"I'm done. I'm retiring. I'm getting out of the MMA world," Hendricks told MMAjunkie Radio. "I've been thinking about this long and hard for a while. I'm going to get back to my roots. I'm going to start coaching at All Saints (Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Texas). I coached a little bit of high school last year, but I'm going to make the move over to All Saints and start doing those things."

The 34-year-old won the UFC title in 2014 with a victory over Robbie Lawler after suffering a split decision loss to Georges St-Pierre in late 2013. Hendricks added that he is ready to completely step away, unless the UFC says "here's a million-dollar payday. You can't turn that down."

- A planned main event between lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Al Iaquinta for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event in Lincoln, Nebraska is off. The promotion is working on finding a replacement to keep Gaethje on the card.