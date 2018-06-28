Enzo Amore Reveals Nixed Title Changes At WWE RAW 25, Talks Breakup With Liv Morgan

As noted, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore was recently on The Steve Austin Show. Below are some highlights:

His relationship with Liv Morgan:

"We've been broken up for a couple of years, about a year. When I was in NXT I dated with Liv and lived with her. She actually still lives with my roommate. My best friend from Elementary school still lives with my ex-girlfriend out there in Orlando, Florida."

See Also Enzo Amore Reveals Planned Big Swerve For His Storyline With Nia Jax

Losing the Cruiserweight Title to Ted Dibiase at Raw 25:

"You [Austin] were the first person I saw. I turned the corner when I got to the building and you were standing there with Bubba Ray Dudley, who I debuted against, who I still talk to as far as veterans in the business. You [Austin] and Bubba Ray are the two that I still talk to. The two veterans that I communicate with that aren't with the company and I thought, 'wow, I'll go over there and talk to you guys.' I was wearing a shirt that said, 'Today Is the Best Day of My Life. I Can't Wait For Tomorrow' is what was written in the back of it. I had no idea at that point, when I saw you guys I was talking to you guys in the hallway like I just showed up to the office on another work day.

"I was talking to you guys, and then I go on and do rehearsals with Goldust as me and Goldust have a match on Raw 25, and then The Dudleys will come out and will put me through a table, and they have all this planned. I am going to lose my title to Ted Dibiase and the APA in their poker game backstage with the Million Dollar Man, a poker game thread that starts Raw 25 and has all the veterans that are coming in and out of this poker game throughout the entire thread of Raw 25 and I lose my title to Ted Dibiase. Then, I go out to the ring with no title and I wrestle Goldust, meanwhile, Dusty Rhodes, my mentor and Raw 25, I'm wrestling Goldust one on one, like, are you kidding me? Then, the Dudley Boys are going to come out? It's the best day of my life. Then, I come back, Nia Jax wins my title back for me because I lose it playing poker. She gives my title back to me at the end of the night because she ends up winning the title back for me. I had the longest thread on Raw 25. I was going to be on the show being featured more than any of them, and they had to rewrite that whole entire show at what, 5:30, 6pm. "