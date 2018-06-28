ROH Best in the World place tomorrow from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Remember to join us at 9pm ET for live coverage!
The card will feature Dalton Castle defending the ROH World Championship against Cody and Marty Scurll. The ROH World TV, Tag Team, and Six-Man Tag Team Championships will also be defended. Below is the full card for tomorrow's event:
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Dalton Castle (c) vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Briscoes (c) vs. The Young Bucks
ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Kingdom (c) vs. EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI
ROH World TV Championship (Baltimore Street Fight)
Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Adam Page
Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray
Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, Mayu Iwatani, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Kelly Klein, Hazuki, Kagetsu, and Hana Kimura
Jay Lethal vs. KUSHIDA
Kenny King vs. Austin Aries
You can watch the PPV on Fite.tv for $34.99 or sign-up for ROH's HonorClub streaming service for $9.99 a month.