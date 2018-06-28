Sasha Banks Admits That She Originally Thought Ronda Rousey's WWE Signing 'Wasn't Fair'

Sasha Banks was the latest guest on CBS Sports' In This Corner podcast to discuss a variety of subjects about her current state in the WWE. Regarding her feud with Bayley, Banks stated that Bayley is her "kryptonite", but she vows to beat her and prove that she is still the best women's wrestler in the WWE. Banks was asked on whether she will turn heel again soon.

"I hear that all the time, and it's been over three years, and it's not up to me," said Banks. "It's up to the fans, they're the one who choose. So, if they boo me, that's when I become a bad guy. Right now they're cheering because, I mean, look at me, I'm cute. I'm the best."

At the Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey made her debut following the Women's Royal Rumble match. The following weeks led to her mixed tag team match at WrestleMania with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. At Money in the Bank, just five months after debuting, she was featured in the Raw Women's Championship match, but her goal was thwarted by an Alexa Bliss MITB cash-in on Nia Jax. Now, she is looking for revenge on Bliss after her "30-day suspension" is up.

Banks commented on how Rousey has fared since joining the WWE roster.

"She had been killing it. She's proven all the doubters wrong, and it's so crazy to see her matches," said Banks. "I'm like in shock, I'm in awe. I loved her match at WrestleMania, I loved her match at Money in the Bank, and I definitely think she's one to watch. I can't believe Money in the Bank was only her second match and I am so impressed, and I hope I get to wrestle her in the future and I'm really excited for her here in the WWE and she really has been killing it."

Banks added that her overall performance, especially her selling, is what has put Rousey above expectations. Banks believes the ability for her to make the audience feel, as far as the realness of her selling, comes from being a big pro wrestling fan growing up.

Initially, Banks was not in favor of Rousey's WWE signing. "When I first heard that she was gonna be here, I was a little like, 'huh, that's not really fair," Banks stated. Despite her initial feelings on Rousey joining WWE, Banks feels that she has proven herself to be in the position that she is in early in her tenure, and Banks is excited that Rousey is with WWE.

Source: In This Corner Podcast