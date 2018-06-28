Stacy Keibler Gives Birth To Her Second Child

Stacy Keibler has given birth to her second child, a boy named Bodhi Brooks Pobre, with her husband Jared Pobre.

The former WWE star announced the news on Wednesday night on Instagram with a photo of herself, Pobre and their three-year-old daughter Ava holding Bodhi's tiny hand. She said the baby was born at her home on June 18.

Keibler broke her silence from social media two weeks ago to announce her pregnancy.

Two months after breaking up with actor George Clooney in July 2013, Keibler began dating Pobre, a tech entrepreneur. They got married on March 8, 2014, in a surprise beach ceremony in Mexico. The wedding was a surprise to their respective families since they were on vacation.

Four months after giving birth to her first daughter (Ava Grace, born August 20, 2014), Keibler said she never thought about marriage or parenthood until she began dating Pobre.

"Life can be unpredictable. You feel one way, and then … boom!" Keibler wrote on her lifestyle website. "You need to entirely change your perspective. That is certainly what happened to me this past year. Until I started dating Jared, the idea of being married and having a family was never on my radar. I was just hoping that the right love would find me.

"But after a serendipitous reconnection with Jared, a friend who turned out to be my soulmate, we created a family together almost instantly. Talk about a serious change in my reality! This year and the holiday season especially has me feeling so nostalgic about family — my family, my new family, and of course, the newest addition to our family. Ava has graced us with such joy, such light and such love–we never saw it coming. She is our special little lady, and I couldn't be more thankful for how she has opened my heart."

Since becoming a mother, Keibler has maintained a very low profile. She stopped acting and is rarely photographed in public. She also shut down her lifestyle website (at StacyKeibler.com) and largely abandoned social media. Until her pregnancy announcement, she had not posted on Instagram since September 2015.