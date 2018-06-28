Why Cruiserweights Are No Longer Working RAW, Vince McMahon - Charlotte Flair Exchange, Chad Gable

- As seen above, WWE Music has released Chad Gable's "Elite" theme song.

- WWE 205 Live Superstars are no longer appearing on RAW as a part of the company's strategy to try and change the perception of the cruiserweight division, according to PWInsider. The decision was made when Triple H took over as the 205 Live showrunner, as a way to keep talents from being overexposed and to make sure they were kept in a position where they could be protected.

- Charlotte Flair and Vince McMahon had the following Twitter exchange over her appearance in the new Body10 issue from ESPN The Magazine:

The ultimate beauty of body and soul. Congratulations @MsCharlotteWWE for being featured in @ESPN Magazine's Body issue. — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 27, 2018