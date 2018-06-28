Brock Lesnar - Pete Dunne Title Stat, Vince McMahon Calls WWE Hidden Gem (Video), Sin Cara Update

- Above is the latest WWE Hidden Gem release for the WWE Network, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Sgt. Slaughter and Jim Duggan going at it on WWE Championship Wrestling from January 31st, 1981. Vince McMahon is on commentary.

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne recently passed the 400-day mark on his title reign. The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that this is the first time since 1998 that two singles champions, Dunne and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, have both had 400+ day reigns at the same time. In 1988 the two Superstars were Sherri Martel and The Honky Tonk Man.

- No word yet on why Sin Cara hasn't returned from his minor shoulder injury to face Andrade "Cien" Almas after the match was delayed a few weeks back but he was backstage at recent WWE live events and is currently in Mexico. He tweeted the following: