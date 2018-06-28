The War Raiders On What Sets Them Apart From Others In WWE NXT, Their In-Ring Style, Team Origins

WWE NXT Superstars Hanson and Rowe, known as The War Raiders, recently spoke to Byron Saxton for the WWE website. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

You both have certainly done a good job of getting noticed during your short time in NXT. How did this team come to be?

HANSON: Despite each being in the business for well over a decade, Rowe and I never crossed paths until we were on opposite sides of the bracket of Ring of Honor's 2014 Top Prospect Tournament. We ended up meeting in the tournament final and beat the snot out of each other. We instantly earned each other's respect.

ROWE: There's nothing quite like the respect that is built when you face a worthy adversary and throw every ounce of strength, skill and intensity at each other. At the end of the match, we were both exhausted and beaten up. We shook hands, and we quickly became friends. We knew that if we were that dangerous against each other, we could carve a path of world domination working together.

How would you describe your style?

HANSON: Smash-mouth and surprising. A**-kicking and athletic. Just by looking at me, it's easy to see I'm ready to beat people up, but at the same time, I'm not afraid to take to the air. Not a normal thing for a man well over 300 pounds. That's why a lot of things I do have earned the hashtag #305Live on social media.

What sets this team apart from the rest of the NXT Superstars?

HANSON: There is so much that sets us apart. Things like our look and our intensity set us apart, but perhaps the most notable is what sets us apart from not just our competition, but from every tag team in history: our unique dynamic. Rowe, the smaller Raider, is the powerhouse of the team, and myself, the larger Raider, is the high flyer. We know how to shock and awe. There is no way to prepare for what we bring to the table. With almost 35 years of experience between us and the long, winding rocky bumpy road we have taken to get here, we are truly battle-tested and ready for war.

ROWE: A lot has been said about our past. A lot of people talk about what The War Raiders have done in Japan and across the globe. But talking is not what we are here to do. This is now, and we are here, NXT. The raid has begun.

Source: WWE