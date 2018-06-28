WrestlingInc.com

Nikki Bella To Streak If TB Wins Award, WWE Stars Do Live Mario Kart In Japan (Video), WWE Trademark

By Marc Middleton | June 28, 2018

- Nikki Bella is promising to streak and Brie Bella is promising to rap if their fans help Total Bellas win the Teen Choice Award for Choice Summer TV Show. The Bella Twins call on their fans in this new video.

Brie Bella On Wanting Another WWE Run, Who She Wants To Face, WWE Trying For An Emmy
- WWE recently filed to trademark the "British Strong Style" name.

- WWE posted this sneak peek at Becky Lynch, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Aiden English and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Harper preparing for live action Mario Kart through the streets of Tokyo, Japan. No word yet on when the full video will be released but we will keep you updated.


