Impact Wrestling Live Coverage: Rich Swann Debuts, Moose Talks Slammiversary, Blanchard Vs. Rayne

- Tonight's taping is from Windsor, Ontario.

- Recap of last week's show featuring LAX winning back the Impact World Tag Team Titles from Z&E, the return of Konnan, Eddie Edwards going a little more insane, Cage/Kongo, Rayne announcing her shot to go after the Impact Knockouts Championship against Su Yung at Slammiversary, Killer Kross explaining his attacks, and Sami Callihan attacking Pentagon Jr.

- Madison Rayne out to open the show. Rayne says she was originally back to just provide commentary, but things change quickly in this business and is now back in the ring. Rayne says she's here to create moments and will continued to do so at Slammiversary against the Impact Knockouts Champion Su Yung. She continues about how Yung has been quite a force removing both Rosemary and Allie in the past week. Rayne talks about how she tells her daughter not to be afraid of monsters and she wants to show her daughter that her Mom isn't either. As Rayne talks directly to Yung, out comes Tessa Blanchard.

Blanchard says it's hilarious that Rayne is competing for the title at Slammiversary - maybe mother of the year - but not for the title. Blanchard says that Rayne isn't the best here, it's not 2011. Blanchard says she is the diamond of professional wrestling and goes on and on about being a third generation wrestler. Rayne cuts her off and says we all know who Blanchard is. Rayne then reminds Blanchard that she got pinned by Rayne at Under Pressure. The lights go crazy as Yung laughs and screams, but is nowhere to be found. As Blanchard and Rayne look around, Blanchard cheap shots Rayne and yells at her.

Rich Swann vs. Trevor Lee

This is Swann's debut match with Impact. Some back and forth taunting with the crowd booing Lee and cheering Swann. Lee looks for test of strength, Swann keeps switching hands until he gets Lee to start dancing. Lee ends up getting bounced to the floor, Swann with some more taunting as we head to break. Action back in the ring, Swann with a big kick to Lee's back. Crowd with a "Swann!" chant. Lee ends up lifting and dropping Swann down on the top rope. Lee with kick, sends Swann hard into the corner, cover, two-count.

Back and forth strikes, Lee with an uppercut, big back body drop, does some posing to a chorus of boos. Lee drops the knee over Swann's face, stomp to the face. Lee back up and tries to fight back, but gets shoved back to the corner. Commentary saying tonight's main event will be Tessa Blanchard vs. Madison Rayne. Lee runs over Swann, goes for a cover, two-count. We see a random graphic of a silhouette of a woman in the corner (all red with sparks around her) and a "Coming Soon." Swann with a crazy phoenix splash down to the floor, taking out Lee.

Back in the ring, Swann with a big splash, cover, two. Swann up to the top rope, jumps, rolls through, Lee with a jumping double stomp, cover, two! Swann tries to fire back, walks into a big strike. Lee looks to lift and flip Lee, but it's countered, reverse rana by Swann. He heads up top with a nice phoenix splash, cover, 1-2-3. Crowd enjoyed that one.

Winner: Rich Swann via Pinfall

- We go to a PCW Ultra event where Sami Callihan attacked Pentagon Jr. (in a steel cage) with a baseball bat. He takes out the referee and calls in Dave/Jake Crist who then attack Pentagon. Callihan looks to take off Pentagon's mask (crowd boos heavily) and ends up taking off it as Pentagon quickly drops to the mat to cover his face.

- In studio with Josh Mathews and Don Callis. Callis says Callihan has stolen the mask from Pentagon and has obviously offended the lucha libre tradition by removing a wrestler's mask.

- GWN Flashback Moment of the Week featuring a match between Abyss vs. Sean Waltman vs. Raven vs. Monty Brown vs. AJ Styles in a King of the Mountain match for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at Slammiversary in 2005. Raven would go on to win the match.

- Debut of the Desi Hit Squad up next.