Rich Swann Debuts On Tonight's Impact

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann debuted on tonight's episode of Impact where he defeated Trevor Lee via pinfall.
Below are videos of Swann's debut:
Welcome to IMPACT Wrestling - @GottaGetSwann! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/hW5Wbcu9l2— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 29, 2018
.@GottaGetSwann makes his #IMPACTonPOP debut pic.twitter.com/C3nGUs2QJZ— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 29, 2018
.@GottaGetSwann is an unbelievable athlete. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/5Gu4vgT5q2— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 29, 2018
.@TLee910 turns Swann inside out with a HUGE back body drop. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/8wL1XiP2dH— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 29, 2018
.@GottaGetSwann takes to the sky with an INCREDIBLE dive. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/55dIyWVkyv— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 29, 2018
PHOENIX SPLASH OFF THE MIDDLE ROPE! @GottaGetSwann is victorious in his IMPACT debut! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/zI8EGQ7DnQ— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 29, 2018