Mask Vs. Hair Match Set For Impact Slammiversary, Updated Card

On tonight's Impact, Sami Callihan and oVe removed Pentagon Jr's mask, but Pentagon was quick to cover up his face. Pentagon later challenged Callihan to a Mask vs. Hair match at Slammiversary on July 22. Callihan accepted that challenge.

Also made official for the PPV it will be Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact vs. Fenix vs. Ishimori.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show.

See Also Rich Swann Debuts On Tonight's Impact

Below is the updated PPV card:

Impact World Championship

Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

Impact Knockouts Championship

Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

Mask vs. Hair Match

Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Rich Swann

