Mask Vs. Hair Match Set For Impact Slammiversary, Updated Card

By Joshua Gagnon | June 28, 2018

On tonight's Impact, Sami Callihan and oVe removed Pentagon Jr's mask, but Pentagon was quick to cover up his face. Pentagon later challenged Callihan to a Mask vs. Hair match at Slammiversary on July 22. Callihan accepted that challenge.



Also made official for the PPV it will be Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact vs. Fenix vs. Ishimori.


Below is the updated PPV card:

Impact World Championship
Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

Impact Knockouts Championship
Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

Mask vs. Hair Match
Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Rich Swann

