Mask Vs. Hair Match Set For Impact Slammiversary, Updated Card

On tonight's Impact, Sami Callihan and oVe removed Pentagon Jr's mask, but Pentagon was quick to cover up his face. Pentagon later challenged Callihan to a Mask vs. Hair match at Slammiversary on July 22. Callihan accepted that challenge.
.@TheSamiCallihan STOLE @PENTAELZEROM'S MASK!
This is the ultimate disrespect. Sami has no class.
.@PENTAELZEROM issued the challenge earlier, @TheSamiCallihan just accepted.

HAIR vs. MASK is official for Slammiversary!
HAIR vs. MASK is official for Slammiversary! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/milUK0HK7q
Also made official for the PPV it will be Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact vs. Fenix vs. Ishimori.
LOOK. AT. THIS. MATCH.
Official for Slammiversary - an international Four Way match that's sure to be absolutely OFF THE CHARTS! @TheRealMorrison vs. @ReyFenixMx vs. @taiji_ishimori vs. @GottaGetSwann!
TICKETS: https://t.co/Nmyym63B4d pic.twitter.com/OswZ8E23C1
Below is the updated PPV card:
Impact World Championship
Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose
Impact Knockouts Championship
Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne
Mask vs. Hair Match
Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan
Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Rich Swann