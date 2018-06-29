Former Impact Champions, Indie Wrestlers And Sports Stars At WWE PC Tryouts (Photos, Videos)

The following talents are at the WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. You can see some of them, including Robbie E and Chelsea Green, in the videos below:
* Former Impact Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green (Laurel Van Ness)
* Former Impact Tag Team Champion Robbie E
* Indie wrestler Max Castor
* Indie wrestler La Rosa Negra
* Indie wrestler Rory Gulak, brother to Drew Gulak
* Indie tag team 3.0, Shane Matthews and Scott Parker
* Indie wrestler Blaster McMassive
* Indie wrestler Jake Omen
* Indie wrestler Adam Payne
* Indie wrestler Wardlow
* Indie wrestler Max Castellanos
* Collegiate wrestler Jacob Kasper
* Former NFL player Dorin Dickerson
* Former football player turned YouTube personality Brendan Griffin
* College football player Shaquille Powell
* Former NFL player Terence Barnes