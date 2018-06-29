WrestlingInc.com

John Cena On Adding To His '5 Moves Of Doom', WWE Superstars On Their Piercings (Video), WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | June 29, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Ruby Riott, Matt Bloom, WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy discussing their piercings.

- WWE stock was up 4.94% on Thursday, closing at $74.35 per share. The high for the day was $74.75 and the low was $70.77.

John Cena Willing To Reverse His Vasectomy To Have Children With Nikki Bella
- John Cena is currently filming the "Project X" action-thriller with Jackie Chan. As noted, Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone in the movie. Cena tweeted the following on training at Chan's facility in San Francisco and possibly upgrading his moveset:


