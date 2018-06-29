Brooklyn Brawler Recalls Big Favor He Did For Vince McMahon

Brooklyn Brawler had a long career with WWE as an enhancement talent. Brawler has an incredible mind for the business and he knew how to tell a story in the ring which is why he was chosen so many times when WWE needed to make someone look great in the ring.

Brawler appeared on Prime Time Wrestling with Sean Mooney and told a very interesting story about a whirlwind experience he had when Vince McMahon called him up out of nowhere and asked for a big favor. It turns out McMahon needed someone to face Bret Hart who was the WWF Champion at the time and he couldn't think of anyone but the Brooklyn Brawler to fill the spot. The only problem was another character was booked instead and Brawler had to play this role in disguise.

"When you think of all the character I've done," Brooklyn Brawler said as he began to list his various in-ring personas. "Wanna hear a Vince story? My phone rings at home I pick it up I go 'hello?'

'"How ya doing pal it's Vince.'"

"I go, 'yeah Vince whatever you need.'"

"He goes, 'I need you to take care of this.'"

"And I said, 'well what do you mean?'"

"He goes, 'I need you to fly to Calgary and wrestle Bret Hart in the main event.' He was the world champion at the time. He goes, 'as Doink.' That's what he told me, I never had paint on my face I never did the Doink character or nothing."

"I said, 'Vince I have no problem wrestling Bret I've wrestled him before, but it's the paint job.'" Vince laughed about it before telling Brawler they were going to fly him up to Stamford and see their makeup girl before the show to teach him the paint job and give him the diagram so Brooklyn Brawler could put the makeup on himself. On top of that, he also needed to fly to Cleveland and pick up the Doink costume at the airport's baggage claim before making it to Canada for his match against The Hitman.

"This is all in one day," Brawler said, "fly to Stamford go to the studio get the little lesson, give me a picture, give me all the paints, then fly to Cleveland, go to baggage claim, get the hand-off of the suit, go back onto the plane, get into Calgary, you gain three hours in Calgary -- that's what made this possible because you got the hour difference, the time difference."

"Oh my god. The scariest thing was the paint job. Because Doink was the hottest heel at that time so as soon as they hit the music Doink was over at that time as a heel."

