Triple H Hypes WWE NXT UK Brand (Video), Team Hell No Return Reactions (Video), Johnny Saint

- Cathy Kelley looks at Team Hell No reuniting and reactions to the big SmackDown angle from Tuesday in this new WWE Now video. As noted, Daniel Bryan and Kane will challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at WWE Extreme Rules.

- WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint turns 77 years old today.

- Tickets for the first sets of WWE NXT UK tapings officially went on sale today. Triple H hypes the new brand and the tapings in this new video: