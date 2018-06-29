WWE Live Event Results From Tokyo (6/29): AJ Styles Defends, Hideo Itami, WWE Star Loses Twice, More

Thanks to Aaron Conrad for the following WWE live event results from today's show in Tokyo, Japan:

* The New Day defeated The Bar

* Hideo Itami defeated Shelton Benjamin. After the match, Benjamin took the mic and demanded another match

* Tye Dillinger defeated Shelton Benjamin. Tye answered the challenge and easily got the win

* Shinsuke Nakamura comes out on crutches but is interrupted by Samoa Joe. Joe insists he get Nakamura's WWE Title shot tonight but Nakamura messes around with him. Joe attacks but AJ Styles makes the save

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retained over Becky Lynch

* Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Sin Cara

* Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

* Asuka and Naomi defeated Lana and Billie Kay with Peyton Royce

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over The Usos, Rusev & Aiden English and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe