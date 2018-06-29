Superstars Meet WWE Japan Business Partners (Video), Unique Open Challenges (Video), The Rock On TV

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at unique Superstar open challenges - John Cena's US Open Challenge in 2015, Chris Masters' Masterlock Challenge, the Hometown Hero Invitational from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, the Man's Man Challenge from WWE NXT General Manager Kurt Angle and Roman Reigns' Intercontinental Open Challenge in 2017.

- The Rock will be appearing on "Live with Kelly & Ryan" on Thursday, July 10th to promote the new Skyscraper movie. The show airs in syndication.

- WWE hosted a Business Partner Summit in Tokyo, Japan before today's live event at Sumo Hall. Below is video of The Miz, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay appearing at a special VIP meet & greet with the business partners.