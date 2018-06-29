SmackDown Star Back In Action, How Tickets Are Selling For WWE Super Show, Rey Mysterio - WWE 2K19

- 2K posted this quick clip of Rey Mysterio encouraging fans to pre-order the WWE 2K19 video game before it hits stores on October 9th. As noted, it's rumored that Ronda Rousey will be the other pre-order bonus Superstar with Mysterio.

- There has been a lot of talk about how expensive the tickets are for WWE's big Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, August 6th. Tickets for the WWE Network event are on sale now. 9News in Australia published an article on the ticket prices and noted that the local state government was "very pleased" with securing the event as they fought off several other states for the rights to host it. It was also noted that they hope the event will bring millions of dollars into the Victorian economy.

It sounds like tickets moved fast during the pre-sale that ended on Thursday. WWE Champion AJ Styles and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella were in Australia this past week to promote the event, telling the media that they hope to perform in front of 100,000 fans that night at the Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium. Top level tickets are going for $39.80 and ringside seats are going for $1,427.30. Other price points are $132.55, $190.80, $229.40, $305.85, $458.80 and $968.55.

- In a correction from earlier, Sin Cara is in Japan this week with WWE, not on a promotional tour in Mexico. Cara returned to the ring at today's live event in Tokyo and lost to Andrade "Cien" Almas. Cara vs. Almas was set to take place on SmackDown three weeks ago but it was delayed due to a reported shoulder injury to Cara. WWE posted this video of Cara out in Tokyo this week: