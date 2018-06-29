Mick Foley One-Man Show Coming To WWE Network, Asuka Meets Japanese Comedian (Video), WWE Unboxed

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring a look at the Ghostbusters HugMe Slimer plush from Entertainment Earth.

- WWE's Jeremy Borash acted as the emcee for WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's live one-man show near Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday night. There was a packed crowd at the Mr. Smalls Theatre, which had been sold out for months. Borash told the crowd that the show will premiere on the WWE Network on Sunday, September 16th after WWE Hell In a Cell goes off the air.

The event featured a live Q&A but was said to be shorter than Foley's normal one-man shows. Nita Strauss, who performed Shinsuke Nakamura's theme song at WrestleMania 34, performed Foley's theme song as he came out to the stage.

- WWE posted this video of Asuka meeting Japanese comedian Pikotaro before today's live event in Tokyo, Japan: