Dr. Shelby Offers To Help With Monday's RAW Counseling Session?, Kevin Owens - Shania Twain, Stock

- Cathy Kelley looks at how Kevin Owens finally got to attend a Shania Twain concert and meet her on stage in this new WWE Now video. Owens campaigned for weeks on social media and it paid off as he got to meet the singer last week.

- WWE stock was down 2.06% today, closing at $72.82 per share. Today's high was $75.07 and the low was $72.30.

- Could Dr. Shelby returning to WWE TV on Monday's RAW for the counseling session with Sasha Banks and Bayley? Actor Michael Aspinwall, who first played the Dr. Shelby character in 2012 for anger management classes with the recently reunited Team Hell No, took to Twitter and wrote the following in response to WWE's original tweet on RAW General Manager Kurt Angle forcing Bayley to go to counseling.