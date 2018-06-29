Hurricane Helms Feels That He Could Boost The '205 Live' Brand

Since 2001, Shane Helms has kept his Hurricane character alive, still donning the green to please the fans at pro wrestling shows across the country. During this time, Helms has put the character aside for a villainous Gregory Helms persona in 2006, as well as becoming the leader of the Helms Dynasty in Impact Wrestling in 2015.

Helms made a surprise appearance at this year's Royal Rumble, and was well-received from the audience in Philadelphia. Although he entered at number 21 and only lasted 45 in the match, Helms showed that the Hurricane character is alive and well. Recently, Helms made his debut for Ring of Honor for the first time in his career, and spoke to CBS DC about this new chapter of his career at nearly 44 years old.

"I've always had an interest in Ring of Honor," said Helms. "I've always been a fan of the product. Ring of Honor style was pretty much what I was doing as Sugar Shane and even before Sugar Shane in Omega, and my Kid Vicious days, that really hybrid style. Not necessarily just one traditional style, but the combination of American, Lucha, Japanese, European. So I always had a great deal of respect for it, but the timing just never worked out before. I had contracts with other companies that would be issues. But this time… everything lined up, and so here we are.

"I'll definitely be at the taping of Saturday, I know that. I'm not sure about Best In The World. We haven't agreed to anything longterm. Kinda wanted to see how it goes. And it went really well in Texas. Had a lotta fun in the shows, obviously. If you've seen anything with the scenes, that Being The Elite stuff… fans have taken to my appearance in that pretty well. Everything went really well, so I think it's gonna progress nicely."

Helms was also asked whether his Royal Rumble appearance ignited any possibility of returning to the WWE again. Helms feels that he can use any WWE run at the current time to boost the 205 Live brand.

"It would depend on the schedule for sure," Helms stated. "If they could work with that, then I'm sure there's stuff that we could talk about. Obviously, their 205 needs a boost. I could boost that for sure, but I could boost the main roster as well. I've got full confidence in what I bring to the table. But it's not like WWE needs anybody… I'm also very happy where I am right now. So if something happens with them… awesome. If it doesn't, then that final appearance at the Rumble was so d**n hot, the crowd popped so loud for me. If that was my last time there, then I'm actually super okay with that too."

Helms added that if there was any person that he would want to work with in the WWE right now, it would be Cedric Alexander. However, he would want to return to his Gregory Helms character for that. The angle would be for him to come in to stop Alexander from breaking his record as the longest reigning Cruiserweight Champion in WWE history at 13 months. Alexander is just a bit shy of three months, winning it at the WrestleMania 34 kickoff show on April 8.

Source: CBS DC