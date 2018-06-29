ROH Best In The World Live Coverage: Dalton Castle Vs. Cody Vs. Marty Scurll, Young Bucks In Action

Welcome to the WrestlingINC's live coverage of ROH Best in the World from Baltimore, Maryland! We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's event starting at 9pm ET. All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

The Kingdom (c) vs. EVIL, BUSHI, and SANADA (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

TK O'Ryan and EVIL get us started in the opening match of the night. Taven with a cheap shot from behind, but EVIL fights back with a shoulder tackle on O'Ryan, Taven tags in and gets side slammed. In comes SANADA, back elbow, standing moonsault, some back and forth attacks. BUSHI in against Marseglia who lands a kick to the face and tries to take BUSHI's mask off, everybody in the ring now for a moment, Taven looks to fly to the outside and ends up doing Naito's taunt. Crowd boos that move.

SANADA in with a low dropkick and then body slams O'Ryan on Taven. EVIL in with a running senton, cover, two. The Kingdom clears out their opponents as Marseglia goes to work on EVIL.