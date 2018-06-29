WWE Remembers Matt Cappotelli; Tributes From Stephanie McMahon, The Miz, John Morrison And Others

As noted, former WWE Tough Enough winner Matt Cappotelli passed away today at the age of 38 after his second battle with brain cancer. You can read the Facebook announcement from his wife at this link.

Below is WWE's statement on Cappotelli's passing along with Twitter & Instagram tributes from around the wrestling world, including comments from Stephanie McMahon, The Miz, John Morrison, Shad Gaspard, Kevin Owens, Bill DeMott and many others:

Matt Cappotelli passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Matt Cappotelli, a promising Superstar who was a co-winner of WWE Tough Enough III, passed away Friday at age 38. His death was first announced by his wife, Lindsay Cappotelli, on her Facebook page. "Today my love-my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus exactly one year after his brain surgery," Cappotelli wrote in her post. Matt Cappotelli, who previously proved his athletic prowess as a member of the Western Michigan University football team, quickly made a name for himself in sports-entertainment as a co-winner of WWE Tough Enough III. He shared the victory in 2003 with John Hennigan, who later came to be known as John Morrison. After coming out on top of the WWE reality competition, the duo quickly started their training in Ohio Valley Wrestling to become future Superstars. Cappotelli's OVW training was cut short in 2006 due to an initial brain cancer diagnosis that was treated one year later. Ten years after surviving the first battle, his cancer resurfaced in 2017 and worsened later in the year. In 2017, Cappotelli spoke with WWE.com about his second bout with cancer. Despite the troubling outlook, he continued to publicly fight his illness in hopes his story might help others find the strength to keep fighting their battles, too. "Life is the most precious gift we're given," Capotelli said in 2017. "If I can inspire others to not give up on the life they've been blessed to have, that's what I'm trying to spread – hope." WWE extends its condolences to Matt Cappotelli's family, friends and fans.

#RIPMattCappotelli You showed everyone what it means to never give up and to always stay positive. It was a honor to know you. https://t.co/rHsOgXIsfm — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 30, 2018

My first best friend in the wrestling business and to this day one of the best people I've ever known Matt Cappotelli has passed on. I'm gutted about this news. Matt inspired everyone around him especially me early in my career. He is loved and will be missed. — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) June 29, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of Matt Cappotelli. He's was a great guy who deserved so much more. R.I.P. Brother https://t.co/42mq7ZfoGO — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) June 29, 2018

RIP #MattCappotelli

What a wonderful brave man. You fought harder than anyone could ever imagine. Rest peacefully. Condolences to the family x — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 29, 2018

So saddened to hear we lost Matt Cappotelli! He was truly one of the best guys I've ever met in this business.

RIP Brother https://t.co/NZjBeuD3Ey — Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) June 30, 2018

Sending prayers out to Matt Cappotelli's loved ones and to his enormous extended family in wrestling. One man's life can affect so many. We all should strive to more like Matt. — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) June 29, 2018

Very saddened to hear that Matt Cappotelli passed away. I had the privilege of working with and getting to know Matt during my time in OVW. If everyone strived to be even half the human being Matt was the world would be a wonderful wonderful place. #RIP — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 29, 2018

Matt Cappotelli was a good guy. Sad news.

Hug the people you love.

Forgive your debtors.

Don't let small things get in the way of being good to one another. — [email protected] (@Matt_Striker_) June 29, 2018

Very sad to hear of the passing of Matt Cappotelli. Deepest condolences to Matt's wife and family and his fans. RiP.

#mattcappotelli #Warrior — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) June 29, 2018

Rest In Peace Matt Cappotelli. My thoughts go out to his family — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 29, 2018

Never had the pleasure of meeting Matt Cappotelli but followed his journey over the years. That dude didn't have ANY quit in him. He fought until his very last breathe. He's a real true Inspiration. My heart breaks for his wife and family. God Bless you Matt. #TeamCapp — KM / Kevin Matthews (@ImpactKM) June 29, 2018

Crushed to hear about the passing of Matt Cappotelli. He was talented, passionate & possessed a heart of GOLD. Everyone should fight as hard as Matt fought. Condolences to his friends, family & the countless others he touched on his journey. Rest In Peace Capp. — KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@KassiusOhno) June 29, 2018

Damn it damn it damn it. You suck cancer. Augh. Rest In Peace Matt Cappotelli ?? You are the true definition of a warrior. The strength and dignity with which you fought your battle will forever be admired. God bless you and your family. — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) June 29, 2018

My prayers go out to Matt Cappotelli and his family. — Aron (@AronsThoughts) June 30, 2018

That being said, my heart extends to the family of Matt Cappotelli today. He taught us how to show up with love and hope despite adversity. A warrior. We are blessed to have had his energy light up our world.

Don't hold back. Say "I love you" every day. Rise up. Shine your light. — Serena (@SerenaDeeb) June 30, 2018

I hate to hear this. Seemed like a really good guy. https://t.co/iH5kGQcn7A — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 30, 2018

So sad to hear of our great friend Matt Cappotelli passing. Matt taught/showed me what it was to be a Christ follower years before I was ready for that walk. We love you brother. "Well done good and faithful servant" — Kris Pavone (@CroftDaddyWWE) June 30, 2018

Terrible news. Awesome guy who ALWAYS had a smile and a positive attitude. https://t.co/46JWxL0IzV — Todd Grisham (@GrishamMMA) June 29, 2018

I'm heart broken with the news of the passing of Matt Cappotelli. He is an inspiring young man that touched so many with his smile, his heart, and his faith. My love and prayers go out to Matts wife Lindsay and the family. #TeamCapp #RIPMAtt pic.twitter.com/GpZlWSfZiJ — Bill DeMott (@BillDeMott) June 29, 2018

One of the most genuine, kind people I've met in wrestling and life has passed away. Very sad... RIP Matt Cappotelli. — Jillian Hall (@Jillianhall1) June 29, 2018

Matt Cappotelli was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. He was also just as tough fighting his battle with cancer over the years, while maintaining his positive and fearless attitude. — Justin Roberts (@JustinRoberts) June 29, 2018

Rest In Peace Matt Cappotelli, thank you for inspiring so many — Jay Bradley (@JayBradleyPW) June 29, 2018

RIP Matt. Your strength and resiliency during this entire ordeal was incredible and inspiring. Best to your family. We'll see you down the road. https://t.co/vn2fjj3kI8 — BULL (@RealBullJames) June 30, 2018

Matt Cappotelli was what every young hopeful should strive to be. Positive, passionate and hard working. I was fortunate to know him during his early OVW days and he always had a giving spirit. RIP Matt... — Tom Prichard (@drtomprichard) June 29, 2018

Godspeed, Matt Cappotelli. We never met, but I was inspired by his story and bravery. My heart goes out to his loved ones. Rest well, sir. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 29, 2018

I never had the chance to meet Matt Cappotelli but I have heard from many that he was a great person.



My sincere condolences go out to everyone affected by his passing. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) June 30, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with Matt Cappotelli and his family. https://t.co/0jLkEKIsDF — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 30, 2018