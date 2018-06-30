Golden Lovers Team Up At CEO - NJPW Event, Kenny Omega - Cody Rhodes Preview, Christopher Daniels

- Above is a preview for the upcoming NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco on July 7 (full card here). The show will feature IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega taking on Cody.



- Last night, CEO Fighting Games Championships / NJPW put on a show in Daytona, Florida with Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi defeating Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi in the main event. If you missed the event, it was streamed on CEOGaming's Twitch channel. Below are the full results:

* Chaysn defeated Epic

* Nakazawa defeated Skinny Boy

* Jebailey defeated Nakazawa

* Jushin Liger defeated Rocky Romero

* Guerrillas of Destiny defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay

* Jeff Cobb defeated Chase Owens

* Dragon Lee and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Roppongi 3k

* The Golden Lovers defeated Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi

- ROH did a "10 Questions" with Christopher Daniels and asked him about his first impressions of the company going back to him being in the main event of ROH's first show.

"Honestly, it wasn't until a year later that I realized that Ring of Honor was going to become something long-lasting," Daniels said. "For the first few months it was one of many bookings that I had on the independent scene. But slowly and surely I saw a fanbase beginning to grow and a locker room becoming a cohesive crew of outstanding talent."