Stephanie McMahon On If The Mixed Match Challenge Was A Success, If Amazon Could Stream WWE

Stephanie McMahon spoke with The Drum on WWE's brand recognition, expanding to new platforms, and the Mixed Match Challenge. Here are some of the highlights:

Streaming the WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook:

"It had over 100 million views and it was considered a success by Facebook, we're now in conversations to see where we go from here, but we're nimble and flexible."

Needing to up the WWE's brand recognition so the company would stand out more to broadcasters and Stephanie becoming the Chief Brand Officer:

"We're consistently the top one and two show on USA network NBC Universal platform. We deliver like sport live from a gross rating standpoint, but we also are entertainment, so we're really the best of both. We realized there was a need in the [business to business] sector especially, in terms of brand recognition for WWE [to stand out], and that's when my role was created about four years ago."

If WWE could stream shows on Amazon or Facebook down the road:

"I don't think we're there yet. Linear is still incredible important and reaches a huge audience and delivers, but absolutely, I see content moving everywhere – that's why WWE is everywhere, because we want to be ready when that time is right."

Stephanie also discussed the women's revolution and the WWE Universe. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.