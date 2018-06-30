Japanese Star Formally Announces WWE Signing, Hideo Itami Pays Tribute (Photo), Bella Twins

- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella announce their newest wine, Belle Radici Vintage Chardonnay.
- As noted in May, top Japanese star, Io Shirai, had signed with the WWE after a neck injury initially delayed her signing with the company last year. At an NXT live event in Tokyo, Shirai formally announced her move to the WWE. Below, Shirai also posted a photo of a new mask with the WWE logo on it. According to a fan in attendance at the NXT event, Shirai said:
"I have kept you waiting, this summer I will join WWE. I will shine from this world stage ring. Please share this dream with me, everyone! Thank you and see you soon!"
- Also at the NXT live event, Hideo Itami sat cross-legged in the middle of a ring to pay tribute to NJPW Star Katsuyori Shibata who also does that pose. According to Chris Charlton, the crowd reacted with a loud Shibata chant. The two wrestlers were once tag partners in Pro Wrestling NOAH.
