- Above is the full steel cage match between Triple H and Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules in 2013. Lesnar would hit Triple H with a sledgehammer and an F5 to pick up the pinfall victory.
- According to WWENetworkNews.com, two new collections are headed to the WWE Network on Monday: Jeff Jarrett: Ain't He Great! and Women's Revolution. Jarrett's collection follows him from his days in USWA until this year's WWE Hall of Fame induction. Women's Revolution includes 40 matches going back to 1979 all the way until Ronda Rousey / Kurt Angle vs. Triple H / Stephanie McMahon at this year's WrestleMania.
- As noted, Io Shirai announced her signing with WWE at an NXT live event in Tokyo. Below, WWE also posted an article on Shirai's move to the company, along with a video of her appearance.
"WWE has announced that it has signed Io Shirai, one of the most decorated women's wrestlers in the world, as its newest Superstar.
The announcement was made at today's WWE Live Event at Tokyo's Ry?goku Sumo Hall, where Shirai was introduced to members of the WWE Universe as the newest signee to WWE NXT.
A ring veteran of more than 10 years, Shirai has accomplished more than virtually anyone in the modern history of Japanese women's wrestlers. Tokyo Sports, a national daily sports newspaper, named her the country's top female grappler in each of the past three years.
Boasting an exciting and technical in-ring style that combines speed and force, Shirai is renowned for her devastating strikes and suplexes. Nicknamed the "Genius of the Sky," Shirai also packs a wide arsenal of high-flying moves, including an eye-popping Asai moonsault.
Shirai most recently competed with Tokyo-based World Wonder Ring Stardom, the same organization where NXT Superstar and inaugural Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane first made her name. A fixture of Stardom, Shirai was a multi-time champion there and enjoyed two reigns with the promotion's top title, the World of Stardom Championship.
Will it be long before the WWE Universe witnesses Shirai's spectacular ability in a WWE ring?"