- Above is the full steel cage match between Triple H and Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules in 2013. Lesnar would hit Triple H with a sledgehammer and an F5 to pick up the pinfall victory.

- According to WWENetworkNews.com, two new collections are headed to the WWE Network on Monday: Jeff Jarrett: Ain't He Great! and Women's Revolution. Jarrett's collection follows him from his days in USWA until this year's WWE Hall of Fame induction. Women's Revolution includes 40 matches going back to 1979 all the way until Ronda Rousey / Kurt Angle vs. Triple H / Stephanie McMahon at this year's WrestleMania.

- As noted, Io Shirai announced her signing with WWE at an NXT live event in Tokyo. Below, WWE also posted an article on Shirai's move to the company, along with a video of her appearance.