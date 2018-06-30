Latest UFC 226 Fight Card, Paige VanZant, Bellator 201 Results

- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane successfully defended her flyweight title Friday night in the main event of Bellator 201 from Temecula, California live on Paramount Network. Macfarlane, who won the title last year, scored another submission victory, this time forcing Alejandra Lara to tap.

In the co-main event, Saad Awad bested Ryan Couture, the son of former UFC champion Randy Couture. Valerie Letourneau and Juan Archuleta each picked up wins on the main card, as well.

Complete results are below:

By Dana Becker on June 30, 2018

* Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Alejandra Lara via submission (armbar) at 3:55 of Round 3 to remain Bellator flyweight champion

* Saad Awad def. Ryan Couture via TKO (strikes) at 4:29 of Round 1

* Valerie Letourneau def. Kristina Williams via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Juan Archuleta def. Robbie Peralta via KO (strike) at :14 of Round 3

* Ed Ruth def. Andy Murad via TKO (strikes) at 4:59 of Round 2

* Joey Davis def. Craig Plaskett via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

* Tyrell Fortune def. Giovanni Sarran via TKO (strikes) at 4:35 of Round 2

* Jordan Young def. Jamal Pogues via submission (triangle choke) at 3:15 of Round 3

* Keri Melendez def. Tiani Valle via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 1

- The UFC will kickoff summer with UFC 226 next Saturday night live on pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the featured bout, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against Daniel Cormier. Cormier, the reigning light heavyweight champion, will try to join Conor McGregor as the only fighters in UFC history to hold two titles at the same time.

Max Holloway defends his featherweight title against Brian Ortega, Derrick Lewis meets Francis Ngannou and Anthony Pettis takes on Michael Chiesa.

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Heavyweight Championship

Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel Cormier

UFC Featherweight Championship

Max Holloway (c) vs. Brian Ortega

* Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou

* Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa

* Light Heavyweight: Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa

* Welterweight: Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry

* Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font

* Welterweight: Curtis Millender vs. Max Griffin

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET

* Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Gilbert Burns

* Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. Drakkar Klose

* Strawweight: Jamie Moyle vs. Emily Whitmire

- UFC fighter Paige VanZant will need to undergo more surgery on her injured arm, but that isn't stopping her from thinking about competing. VanZant is making a push to join a redemption series of "Dancing with the Stars" after placing second. And if you needed a reason to go and help her get the word out, VanZant offered it up on Twitter: