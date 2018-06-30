ROH Episode 353 Recap: Lethal Vs. Chuckie T, Bullet Club’s Adam Page & The Young Bucks In Action

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package from Hammerstein Ballroom. ROH World Champion Dalton Castle (with The Boys) makes his entrance for an in-ring promo.

Castle talks about having become champion in the venue they are in tonight. Castle says he's done everything he can since that day to call himself their champion. Castle talks about putting his title on the line against two members of Bullet Club. Castle says he's not afraid of getting in the ring with two guys that want his Championship. Castle wants to paint the crowd a picture. One of the boys hands Castle a pretzel. Castle talks about using the pretzel as a metaphor, before handing the pretzel back and saying he doesn't know what a metaphor is. Castle says he does know that he is still Ring Of Honor Champion. Castle talks about being the best wrestler in the world. Castle says that the title will be his for a long time.

A video package is shown on Jay Lethal wanting more opportunities. Jay Lethal makes his entrance.

Chuckie T vs. Jay Lethal

They exchange wrist locks. Lethal eventually goes for the Figure Four, Chuckie rolls Lethal up for a two count. Lethal superkicks Chuckie. Lethal pins Chuckie for a two count. Lethal stomps on Chuckie. Lethal ascends the turnbuckles. Chuckie gets up as Lethal jumps over him. Chuckie rolls Lethal up for a two count. Lethal hits punt kick on Chuckie. Lethal connects with an Insiguri. Chuckie connects with a knee strike on Lethal. Chuckie hits a pile driver on Lethal. Chuckie pins Lethal for another two count. Lethal flips out of an Awful Waffle attempt by Chuckie. Lethal ducks a clothesline attempt by Chuckie. Lethal hits the Lethal Injection on Chuckie. Lethal pins Cuckie for the win.

Winner: Jay Lethal

Video packages hyping Best In The World are shown.

Punishment Martinez & ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrances. Bullet Club's Adam Page & The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) make their entrances.

Bullet Club (Adam Page, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Punishment Martinez & The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Nick and Mark fight to the corner. Jay eventually hits a scoop slam on Matt. Nick throws a chair at Mark. Jay kicks Nick. Matt superkicks Jay. Matt goes for a superkick on Martinez, Martinez catches his leg. Matt ducks a spin-kick attempt from Martinez. Matt and Page superkick Martinez. Matt superkicks Mark. Jay strikes Matt, Nick and Page. Jay hits the ropes. Matt, Nick and Page superkick Jay. Page hits a cross-body over the top rope to the outside on Martinez. Matt gets Jay in a Tombstone position. Nick goes for the Meltzer Driver, Mark hits a cutter on him from the top rope. Jay kicks Matt. Jay hits a Jay-Driller on Matt. Page breaks up a pin attempt by Jay on Matt. Page powerbombs Martinez through a table at ringside. Matt ducks a Doomsday Device attempt from Mark off the top rope before rolling Jay up for the win.

Winners: Bullet Club (Adam Page, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

The Bricoes and Martinez assault Page and The Young Bucks until Cody runs out with a chair to chase them off. They hype Best In The World as the show comes to a close.